'It's a way to keep his memory alive': Rockhurst High School honors alum with room dedication, scholarship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends and the Rockhurst High School community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate late alum Mike Darby by naming the school's Student Government Association office after him.

Darby was 61 years old when he was murdered in May 2017 on the Indian Creek Trail Kansas City, Mo.

His family still awaits justice as the trial for the accused serial murderer, Fredrick Scott, continues to get pushed back.

In 1983, Darby founded Coach's Bar and Grill at West 103rd Street and Wornall Road in KCMO. He also was a founding member of Tour de Hope.

The nonprofit was established around Darby's love for biking and raised money for disadvantaged children in Kansas City. Between 2012 and his death, Tour de Hope raised approximately $50,000. One of the beneficiaries of the money was local nonprofit The Hope Center.

Darby graduated in 1973 from Rockhurst High School.

He earned a varsity letter in wrestling as a freshman, ran track, did theater and was involved in student government all four years.

Darby was class president his senior year.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Bob Darby

"Mike, even after he got out, Mike was always giving back to Rockhurst itself," Bob Darby, Mike's older brother, said.

And now, his legacy will live on within the halls of Rockhurst. In addition to the Student Government Association office being named after him, a perpetual scholarship in his name will give a student the opportunity to learn in the same classrooms Mike Darby once did.

"So, his memory will live forever," Bob Darby said. "It's not as good as having him, but it's the next best thing."

Current students and Student Government Association members attended the ceremony on Wednesday.

"We want you to know we are excited to honor Mike Darby by living up to his legacy," one student said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Bob Darby talks to Rockhurst High School students.

Bob Darby had a message for those students.

"If Mike was here today, he would say to you guys, 'Don't ever let anybody tell you you can't do something, you can do anything you want to do,'" he said.

