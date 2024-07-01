“It's a whole different vibe” — Local jersey business reaps benefits as Kansas City hosts Copa America matches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The US Men’s National Team faces off against Uruguay Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Copa America tournament.

El Padrino in Kansas City, Kan. sells jerseys and is going all in for Copa America. Owner Raul Villegas said he started feeling the effects of Kansas City’s soccer community long before Copa America and that this is a good test for the FIFA World Cup games in 2026.

“It's a whole different venture and it adds a lot of value for not just my business, I'm guessing restaurants around the stadium and all that so I think that on Monday, it's going to be twice as much, twice as passionate and now we host a game here in Kansas City. The US national team, for a lot of the Latino community that already become citizens of the United States. We also want the US to win,” said Villegas.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB El Padrino owner Raul Villegas

Jeffrey Mendoza was buying his Team USA jersey ahead of Monday night’s match when he spoke with KSHB 41 News. Mendoza agreed with Villegas: national pride will fuel the fanbases.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Jeffrey Mendoza

"Monday is going to be a lot bigger. Right? We, Arrowhead is known for being the loudest stadium in the NFL and I think the US Men's National Team fans are gonna replicate that for this game,” said Mendoza.

USMNT lost against Panama last week. There are a couple of ways they can move on to the next round, but the easiest is to beat Uruguay.