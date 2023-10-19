'It's heartbreaking': Single mother of 7 has van stolen outside of home, asking community to look out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adrienne Blanford is a local mother raising seven kids. You may recall meeting her back in January, when she gave birth to identical triplets. In February, the community helped gift her a vehicle to fit her family as she welcomed home three new triplets. Now, she’s asking for the community’s help again, but this time, not financially. Instead, she's asking for eyes and ears to help locate her van, which was stolen last weekend.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Blanford said.

Since Sunday, Adrienne has been trying to fill a void thieves left behind.

“Every day it’s just kind of like reliving it over and over," Blanchford said. "It’s just been really hard."

According to surveillance video, thieves stole her only means of transportation from her front door around 5:00 a.m.

Adrienne proceeded to file a police report, but says she’s currently left empty handed.

“It's our only vehicle, and it fits all of us, so it’s just perfect for us,” Blanford said.” At this point, I don't feel like I have what I need to tell my kids, and just you know, how we are going to make it day to day. I don't have the means to purchase another one, and the donations is what helped us get this one.”

Now she’s trying to figure out how to get her kids from school, to daycare and even to the grocery store.

“I’m not in a position to bounce back from this. It’s just a real set back and it’s really hard,” Blanford said.

As a single mother, she’s walking a straight line trying to raise her kids, but now she needs the community's help again.

“We at the mercy of everybody, like you helped us before just out of the kindness of your heart," Blanford said. "If you see it, let someone know or if you have it, just leave it."

