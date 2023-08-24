'It's heartwarming:' Harvesters gives Blue Valley Food Pantry nutritious foods

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley Food Pantry in Overland Park feeds families from multiple communities for free. To date, the pantry has helped over 750 households and over 2,500 people.

Families who make an appointment online can come as often as once a week to shop for refrigerated goods like dairy, meat, and produce, along with non-perishables and household items.

The pantry is a dream turned into reality thanks to Blue Valley School District Transition Specialist Kaci Beichley.

“It means a lot to our families,” Beichley said. “Our clients always express such gratitude to be able to come in and get quality products from us.”

The pantry’s large stock of food is possible thanks to groups who donate it. The pantry gets the majority of its food from Harvesters, a Kansas City, Missouri, based community food network.

“We take whatever is available at Harvester’s for the most part, and whatever our clients like,” Beichley said.

People who use the pantry said they appreciate this resource.

“It’s helped out with money, and you know we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Ashley Hormann, a bus driver with the Blue Valley School District, said.

Hormann said the pantry has helped her family out in numerous ways.

“Especially like your dairy products, you know going to the grocery store, dairy products are so very very expensive right now,” she said. “Just knowing you can get that stuff here, and not having to come out of pocket, it’s heartwarming.”

Another sweet part to this pantry? The service!

The pantry is a vocational school that teaches work skills to students with disabilities.

Junior Robert Boyd is as quick to help as he is behind the register.

“I just want to help the community get the things they need, and just help people in general,” he said.

KSHB 41 News wants to help Harvesters buy healthy, fresh perishable food items like fruits, vegetables, meats, and eggs. Our annual Fill the Fridge digital donation drive kicks off Thursday, providing nutritious meals to our neighbors at risk of hunger. To donate, visit Harvester’s website.

