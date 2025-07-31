'It's just not fair': Community gathers to honor fallen Wyandotte County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse to honor Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Several hundred people show up to candlelight vigil for fallen Deputy Elijah Ming

Hundreds gathered to show support for Ming's family, including those who knew him personally and many who had never met him.

For some people, even though they didn’t meet Deputy Ming in person, his death hits close to home.

John Dermyer was at the vigil with his wife.

They lost their son, Chad Dermyer, nine years ago. Chad was 37 years old when he was killed in the line of duty while working as a Virginia State Trooper.

Jack McCormick/KSHB

“A great young man loses his life because of somebody who doesn't have respect for a gun and doesn't respect people's lives; it's just not fair,” John said.

He stated that not a day goes by without him thinking about it, but every time something like this happens, he and his wife try to attend ceremonies like the one on Wednesday night.

Fernanda Silva/ KSHB

“There’s a family that needs support, and the officers who are still here and still working need support too," he said. "I wouldn’t do anything but support them."

Father Peter Jaramillo is the pastor of St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

The church is across the street from the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41

Father Peter Jaramillo, Pastor of St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church

He also didn’t know Deputy Ming personally, but wanted to show his support.

“We are very much touched by his service and his loss," Father Jaramillo said."Supporting the family—just by being present—is why I want to be here. What this officer did, his willingness to step up, and his service shows his beliefs and values of life,”

Some people arrived for the event as early as 5 p.m.—three and a half hours earlier.

Darild Evans said he just “wanted to be there.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB

“It’s never a good situation when an officer dies, but they still go out there and do it all over again,” Evans said.

He expressed feelings of disbelief at the murder of Deputy Ming.

“That should never have happened," said. "That's the bottom line."

Jack McCormick/KSHB

Others showed their support by arriving before the vigil.

That’s what Lanny Gibson, leaving a flower at the memorial honoring Deputy Ming.

Jack McCormick/KSHB

“This story is heartbreaking and heart-wrenching," Gibson said. "It's just so unnecessary. I hope that this will stop one day. It's senseless."

—