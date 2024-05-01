'It's long overdue': update on Lenexa hotel set to become first year-round shelter

LENEXA, Kan — A significant milestone for Johnson County. The La Quinta Hotel in Lenexa is in process to becoming the first year-round shelter that could impact the county's homelessness situation.

For years, homelessness has been a pressing issue in Johnson County, often overlooked because of the county's affluence.

“It's a real issue, and it's not going to go away and it's potentially only going to get worse with the fact that rates, rental rates and housing rates just keep going up," said Rebekah Stigers, resident in Johnson County.

With shelters operating on a seasonal basis, many individuals experiencing homelessness have struggled to find consistent support and resources throughout the year. The 2023 Point in Time survey accounted for over 230 experiencing homelessness in any given night.

“I am saddened that there are more and more visible houseless people," said Stigers.

But the landscape for those living homeless will soon change after the county approved the purchase of the La Quinta hotel on 95th street located near I-35. Stigers said it's a been a need in the county.

"This is a great start," said Stigers. "Buying a building and creating a place to get rest and to be safe. It's Maslow's hierarchy of needs. You can't address the bigger issues until you've addressed the basic human need of safety and security.”

County officials have recently provided an update on where the process stands. While a date for the opening of the shelter hasn't been determined, the county has approved an extension to the purchase closing date; expected to be on October 31 or around that date. A review committee is also expected to name a nonprofit that will be in charge of overseeing the shelter in mid-May.

“I'm really, I'm proud of Johnson County for finally stepping up and having, I'm a little bit sad to say, the only, I guess, 24-hour homeless shelter in the county," said Stigers.

The addition of the shelter is a solution from the county to combat a growing need in homelessness. You can check the progress of the project on the county's websiteand opportunities on how residents can get involved.

