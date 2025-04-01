'It's scary': Scam targeting Medicare recipients in Cass County

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

Health officials in Cass County are warning residents about a scam that’s targeting Medicare recipients.

The Cass County Health Department says scammers are contacting residents in an attempt to steal personal information related to Medicare records.

Cass County Health Department warns of scammers

The health department didn’t find anyone available to talk to KSHB 41 Monday, so we’re leaning on Greg Lear for his expertise.

Andrae Hannon Cass County Health Department

“People find as they get older, they start having more health problems and so health becomes just vital,” Lear said.

Lear worked for Medicare for 30 years. He’s a volunteer Medicare counselor now, and a recipient himself.

“To do anything that jeopardizes that is a problem, and so you need to, you need to safeguard your Medicare number,” he said.

Lear said everything related to billing of Medicare is tied to your Medicare number. He said in the case of fraud, if somebody is able to identify you with your Medicare number, then they can use that number to submit fraudulent bills to Medicare.

Andrae Hannon Tips to avoid becoming a fraud victim

The health department said it never calls to request Medicare numbers without an appointment that a patient had previously scheduled.

Other tips include never sharing personal information to unsolicited callers, taking time to verify the source, and taking note of pressure tactics.

Residents who receive such calls, or who have been victims, should report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or visit the FTC’s website.

