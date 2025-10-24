'It's the people's money': Jackson County to release $35 million to nonprofits after years-long delay

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.

—

Jackson County announced on Thursday that $35 million would be going toward community nonprofits in the Kansas City metro. It comes after the legislature was unable to agree for years on how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofits in the metro are feeling relieved that the money could be released soon, but are also frustrated that it has taken Jackson County years to distribute the funds.

"It doesn't stop the need, it doesn't stop that people need to live," Sisters in Christ founder and CEO Carolyn Whitney said.

Sisters in Christ and other nonprofits in the KC area are especially feeling the strain of the federal government shutdown. More people are turning to local community organizations for food and housing as paychecks are withheld.

A $1.5 million grant from Jackson County's ARPA money could unlock doors for Sisters in Christ.

Fabian Rosales

"Food, electrical bill, those kinds of services," Whitney said. "That's what we're here to do."

The grassroots organization helps families with food, housing and education programs. Whitney explained they've been waiting for a windfall to establish a workforce development center.

"It's not our money, it's the people's money," Whitney said. "We use this money to take care of our communities, take care of our people."

The $70.4 million almost went back to the federal government last year because the Jackson County Legislature could not come to an agreement.

Fabian Rosales

"[Thursday's] message is simple, we're working together," interim county executive Phil LeVota said at Thursday's press conference. "We all recognize how important it is to get this money out the door and into the hands of the people and agencies that need it most."

The legislature outlined a distribution plan back in December. $35 million would go to nonprofits and the remaining $35 million would go toward infrastructure.

However, even after the distribution plan was approved, that money did not go out.

Chairman DaRon McGee told reporters that the delay originated from former county executive Frank White, Jr. pushing plans to renovate a county building at 1300 Washington.

Fabian Rosales

"The former county executive wanted to spend about $27 million on 1300 Washington and there was a majority of my members who felt that was an inappropriate use of these funds," McGee said. "We've come up with a plan, we're committed to that plan to get this money out on the street."

Ten months after the legislature approved the allocation of ARPA funds, elected officials announced they're getting ready to release the money and have reopened applications for nonprofits.

"Can we expect these funds to be released in a timely manner?" KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked Jackson County officials.

"We're going to act quickly," interim county executive LeVota responded. "I hope I speak for everyone up here that these funds should be out the door by the first of the year."

Despite Jackson County's delay, Whitney explained that the need doesn't stop.

"It's never just enough, you always try to make things happen for the community," Whitney said. "I've learned something. Use your voice."

Nonprofits can apply for the grants on Friday, Oct. 24. Applications close Thursday, Nov. 20.

Organizations that previously applied in 2024 do not need to resubmit the application.

—