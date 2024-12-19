Jackson County approves allocation of $70.4M ARPA funding after weeks of debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature approved Thursday an ordinance to allocate millions in American Rescue Plan funding to the county.

It came after weeks of debate between legislature members who disagreed on how to use it.

The debate continued into this week where up until Tuesday, there appeared to be no path for an agreement.

At a once again heated meeting Tuesday, the legislature passed over 20 ordinances that allocated the money.

Still, that was expected to be vetoed by County Executive Frank White, Jr.

But later that evening, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - Missouri) was on the phone with several county legislators.

He was credited for helping negotiate the ordinance passed on Thursday.

"To have allowed $70.4 million to come back to the federal government would've been a sin," Cleaver said on Wednesday. "And I say that because we have so many needs right now in Kansas City, that we essentially would be saying, 'Everything is fine in Kansas City and we don't need any federal dollars.'"

Had the legislature not come to an agreement, it risked returning the $70.4 million to the federal government.

The ordinance, which passed with an 8-0 vote Thursday with legislator Sean Smith abstaining, allocates 50% of the money on county projects and the other half on community nonprofit investments.

White indicated at the meeting Thursday he will not veto the measure.

Next year, the legislature will decide on what projects and nonprofits the money will be used on.

