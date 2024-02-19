'It's time to legislate': Jackson County leaders to discuss gun reform Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County leaders are talking about gun reform Monday morning.

Legislator Manny Abarca is leading the discussion, just five days after a mass shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs rally killed one woman and injured 22 others.

The Health and Environment Committee meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Abarca said there will be 20 minutes for public testimony to talk about gun violence in the community. This includes gun violence separate from the parade, too.

He also said he wants to discuss ideas and potential solutions, both "internal and external."

KSHB 41 was at a rally led by Moms Demand Action Saturday outside of Union Station. Over 100 people gathered for what they called a "Rally to End Gun Violence."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was among the crowd calling for common sense gun laws.