'It's transformational': $3M sidewalk project could connect NKC school, neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee reviewed a plan Tuesday morning to spend over $3 million to build about 10 blocks of sidewalks around Nashua Elementary School.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee hopes to create a safer route by connecting the school and the neighborhood.

Danelle Bohan has two kids at Nashua Elementary. She said she’d welcome this development.

“We don’t have sidewalks,” she said. “There’s not really a shoulder on the road for people to go. Some people drive really fast through the neighborhood, so you have to really be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Bohan said she lives about a half mile from the school. She said she’s been walking her kids to and from school every day for the last six years.

"You look at a week like this week where you've got some snow and ice out on the streets. Without sidewalks, there's a chance that that's the only paved place that you can have kids or other pedestrians walking," said Kurt Austin, North Kansas City School District PTA vice president.

Austin said Ordinance 241005 is another exciting potential development for Nashua Elementary after the whole school was demolished and rebuilt this summer.

Funding for the sidewalks would come from Kansas City's GO bonds. Voters approved the $800 million bonds back in 2017 for infrastructure repair.

