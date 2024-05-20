‘It’s traumatizing’: DeLaSalle parent recalls wave of emotions after shooting near high school's graduation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday’s shots fired incident during DeLaSalle High School’s graduation left many parents and students with a sour taste after a day meant to be celebratory and uplifting.

It was a day Chanele Anderson has been looking forward to for years. 18 to be exact.

“Us parents, we waited 18 years of our life for our kids to freaking graduate, and ya’ll come, and you ruin a special moment,” Anderson.

Her son, E’lijah, won the Spirit of DeLaSalle award, in addition to graduating with a 4.0 grade point average, making the day a much-anticipated event.

“I’m very proud of my son,” Anderson said. “Top, a head of his class. I’m beyond proud.”

But that joy turned to fear in an instant when she and hundreds of other families heard multiple shots ring out towards the end of the ceremony.

“It’s mamas on the ground, people having seizures, I mean it’s like the guns, they would not stop,” Anderson said.

It’s not the first time a celebratory event turned violent in Kansas City this year. Many still have February’s parade shooting in mind.

“It’s re-traumatizing because my daughter was there, one of my twins was there at that parade,” Anderson said.

Anderson says she can’t help but notice a recurring theme of youth and violence nowadays.

“It is a huge problem in Kansas City because that’s all you hear every time, it’s shooting,” she said.

Anderson says addressing this solution takes real unity that comes with attending community meetings, talking with youth and spreading love, not the ‘performative’ kind.

“Don’t just like, ‘Oh, we going to come together for two weeks and that’s it,” Anderson said. “No, let’s do this thing. Let’s start some community stuff, let’s be there for our kids.”

KSHB 41 is working to learn more details about this incident, as it is an ongoing investigation.