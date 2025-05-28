'It's very frustrating,' Missouri Supreme Court blocks abortion access, decision back to Jackson County judge

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

Missouri voters approved adding reproductive rights to the state constitution in the November 2024 election.

The Missouri Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday that stops the legal process, including the ability to provide abortions.

After voters approved Amendment 3, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming the near total abortion ban was unconstitutional. A Jackson County judge approved a preliminary injunction in February. That preliminary injunction took away the barriers to abortion access while the case waited for trial.

Missourians were able to get reproductive care for 100 days before Tuesday's ruling, which said the preliminary injunction was approved under an incorrect standard.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Care at Planned Parenthood Great Plains explained it's been a confusing few months for Missourians seeking abortion access.

Jake Weller

"The immediate next steps are contacting patients, letting them know that appointments are not available," Wales said Tuesday.. "It's hard. It's really hard in this moment because there are real people with real rights and real lives that are being affected."

The Missouri Supreme Court's ruling stated Planned Parenthood's preliminary injunction must be approved under a "more rigorous standard."

It's being sent back to Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang to look at the preliminary injunction through a different perspective under the new standard.

"I think whatever the standard, we're going to meet it and we're going to ensure people get care," Wales said.

Since voters approved Amendment 3 in November, the state of Missouri filed a writ appeal on the preliminary injunction standard, Attorney General Andrew Bailey's preliminary appeal and legislators new proposed abortion guidelines with a possible ballot measure in 2026.

"All of those things taken together are frustrating," Wales said. "[Politicians] are delaying, they are confusing patients, but they are also motivating us."

Wales explained Amendment 3 still stands and she's prepared to go back to the courts to lift the temporary ban.

"We still think we're likely to win and we still should have these laws blocked," Wales said. "Never are Missourians more engaged than when they are frustrated and a whole lot of people in the state are frustrated right now."

Planned Parenthood told KSHB 41 they plan to ask Jackson County Judge Zhang to review the preliminary injunction under the new standard in the coming days.