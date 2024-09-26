'I’ve been here for too many deaths of first responders': SAFE attends KCFD memorial service for Kyle Brinker

KANSAS CITY, Mo — At a home going celebration for Kansas City Fire Department firefighter-paramedic Kyle Brinker, he was surrounded by much of his bonus family, including police officers and firefighters throughout the Kansas City-area.

KSHB 41 News staff Procession for Kyle Brinker

After the firefighter's death, Brinker's immediate family became apart of the Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE).

"I didn't know the family before Kyle's death but certainly now have a connection with them because they're a part of the SAFE family, which is never a family anyone wants to be a part of," said ​Jan Zimmerman, director of the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund​.

Earlier this year the program, overseen by the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, raised their original $25,000 donation to $40,000 for families left behind after a line of duty death.

Within 48 hours of the fire fighter's passing, SAFE was at the Brinker family's door step with a check.

"The reason we want to be there so quickly is so the family doesn't have to wonder how they are going to pay their bills," Zimmerman said.

KSHB 41 Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE)

There were tributes throughout Wednesday afternoon for the firefighter from highways to the fire fighter's fountain and memorial.

The services mark the end of watch for Brinker, but from here on, there will always be someone like SAFE watching over his family.

"We're here," Zimmerman said. "It would be very easy to think, 'I don't want to bother anyone or be any trouble,' but that's why we're here. That's why I'm here."

SAFE also provides resources for families, including financial management and a holiday benefit. You can support the organization by donating here.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.