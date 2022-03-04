'I've been shot:' Olathe East school resource officer radios for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recording of police scanner traffic captured the moment the school resource officer at Olathe East High School radioed for help from fellow officers following a shooting Friday morning.

The officer, a school administrator and the student suspect were all shot and injured.

The officer calls in with his badge number then says, "I've been shot."

LISTEN: Olathe East officer calls for help

Dispatchers go on to ask him for his location and he clarifies that he is located in the principal's office of the school.

Officials confirmed that the officer who was shot is awake and talking at the hospital.