Jackson County and state leaders to meet today to discuss stadium funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives plans to bring Jackson County legislators to Jefferson City today to discuss funding options for the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs stadium projects.

Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican from Lee's Summit, plans to connect Governor Mike Kehoe and state senate leaders with Jackson County legislators Sean Smith and Manny Abarca in Jefferson City.

Other legislators may also attend.

In April 2024, voters denied a proposal to extend an existing sales tax to help pay for the Royals to build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City and to help the Chiefs renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since then the teams have been exploring options, including moving to Kansas.

The Kansas governor signed a new law last summer beefing up the state’s STAR Bond program. Those incentives would fund up to 70 percent of a new stadium. The law expires June 30 unless lawmakers extend it.

Rep. Patterson put pressure on Abarca, Smith and other local leaders to place a new question on November's ballot asking Jackson County voters to commit tax dollars to the project.

He said that needs to happen before the state will create a funding package for the teams.

“That could happen early next year, I believe, but we need to have an assurance that Jackson County is all in,” Patterson said.

Smith and Abarca have reassured that they were all in.

“There are a lot of folks who are ready, willing, and able to commit that Jackson County voters get a great deal and that we help preserve the economic engine these teams represent in Missouri,” Smith said. “We want to make this happen.”

Representative Mark Sharp, a Democrat from Kansas City, doesn’t expect the meeting to finalize a deal. He sees it as a jumpstart to a longer process.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. is not expected to attend Wednesday’s meeting. He released the following statement saying the only publicly funded project he’d support is one that also addresses community needs.