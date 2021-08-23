Jackson County approves $1.7-million relocation deal for residents displaced by new jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County sweetened the pot with an extra $500,000 as part of a relocation plan to make room for a new jail.

The county legislature approved a $1.7-million relocation plan , which includes $10,000 per family living in the Heart Village Mobile Home Park.

Those residents will be displaced by the plan for a new Jackson County Detention Center.

The county’s original formal proposal allocated $1.2 million to help relocate Heart Village’s 106 residents, who are expected to be relocated before Feb. 28, 2022.

But after discussion, including testimony from some residents and the advocacy group KC Tenants, Jackson County agreed to pay all rent for Heart Village residents from now until their relocation among other changes.

“Today’s relocation plan is another step forward in the County’s efforts to help the residents of this community find new places to call home,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement from the county. “Hearing directly from the residents again about their needs and concerns is critical to ensuring there is no misinformation as we go through this process. The County is committed to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars and treating everyone fairly and respectfully as evidenced by the decisive action taken today by the County Legislature.”

The Community Services League, or CSL, will “provide specialized housing and relocation assistance to families through the use of social workers, a relocation consultant and housing assistance funds” as part of the agreement.

They will help the families navigate concerns about schooling and connect residents with other CSL programs, including Career Training in addition to assisting them make use of other public and private assistance.

The county also will pay all relocation costs, including moving mobile homes as needed, at a projected cost of more than $1 mllion in addition to the $10,000 payments.

Additionally, the county is required to track the displaced families’ outcomes and provide “ongoing support” for at least one year.

Jackson County commissioned JCDC Partners to oversee the process of picking a new site for a proposed county jail in December 2019.

JCDC Partners delivered its site selection criteria in April 2021, leading the Jackson County Legislature to approve spending more than $7 million in July to acquire new land for the jail at 7000 E. US 40.

The proposed site is north of US 40 nestled between the Blue River to the west and Manchester Trafficway to the east.

Some residents were dismayed by the sale, especially when the initial offer to residents displaced included moving expenses and a $5,000 payment, minus any outstanding rent and utility payments.

KC Tenants helped roughly half of the residents sign on to a list of demands from the county in late July, which included the increased payments and additional assistance approved Monday.

The county has budgeted $80,000 for CSL to hire two family stability specialists on a 12-month contract plus 20% in employee-related expenses.

Relocation consultant Don Frank will receive nearly $54,000, while CSL also receives $20,000 for project administration costs.