Jackson County Collections windows reopen Monday at Grandview DMV

April ransomware attack on county affected city's ability to process property tax payments
The $700,000 project was a part of the Building Up Grandview bond proposal that voters passed in 2022.
KANSAS CITY, Mo — Jackson County Collections windows inside the Grandview DMV, located at 1102 Main, will reopen Monday.

Grandview was affected by the county’s ransomware attack in April.

Since then, the city has been unable to process any Jackson County property tax payments.

“Jackson County and the City of Grandview have been working together to reestablish a secure network,” the city shared in a statement. “Grandview got the green light last week.”

Grandview can now accept payments, issue receipts and check account status.

Residents needing to receive tax clearance, a statement of non-assessment, or change or update account information still must visit the Independence Assessment Office, per Grandview.

The DMV opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

