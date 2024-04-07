Ransomware recovery efforts continue Monday in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County’s Assessment, Collection and Recorder of Deeds offices will remain closed Monday as the county continues to restore network infrastructure following a ransomware attack.

The attack was first reported the morning of Tuesday, April 2. Two days later, the county identified the attack was triggered by a “malicious e-mail link.”

Monday's closure will allow the county’s IT professionals to continue recovery efforts by “prioritizing the security and stability” of the affected systems, per a news release from Jackson County.

“We recognize the impact this decision may have on our residents and want to assure them that it was made with careful consideration,” the county shared in the release. “Our commitment remains steadfast in swiftly resolving this situation and minimizing any inconvenience to our community.”

As the offices have been closed for nearly a week, the county said it is grateful for the community's "continued patience and understanding during this challenging time."

Updates regarding the reopening of the offices will be “promptly communicated," per Jackson County.

