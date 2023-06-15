Jackson County homeowners use valuation review meetings to lower tax assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Property tax assessments hit mailboxes across Jackson County, Missouri, over the last few weeks.

Some homeowners are reporting 60, 70 and some more than an 80 percent increase in their taxes.

“I’ve never questioned it before. I always (said) yeah, that’s about what they are going for,” said Carolyn Slaughter, a homeowner in Jackson County. “I’ve lived in the house for 50 years, and this is the first time I haven’t felt the appraisal value wasn’t accurate.”

A new step in the appeals process could bring tax assessments down with a quick meeting.

“Although the Board of Equalization hearings aren’t formal like if you were going to court, this is even less formal,” said Maureen Monaghan, deputy director of assessment for Jackson County. “It’s a conversation we are having with property owners — we are like a team with them trying to make sure we get their values right.”

The process includes a review of documents and photos related to a home’s value. Slaughter took photos of places around her home in need of repairs.

After 15 minutes of conversation, a broker said they could offer an assessment of $280,000, which was $80,000 less than the original appraisal.

“I’ll take it,” Slaughter said. “We’ll do it.”

When asked about the next assessment in another two years, Slaughter said they’re not worried about that process yet.

“Maybe we will move by then,” she said. “Maybe we will find somebody to pay that.”

Property owners can look up the value of their property on the county's website.

