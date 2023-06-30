Watch Now
Jackson County legislators to hold property tax appeal workshops before July 10 deadline

Jackson County tax appeal workshop
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County legislators are holding three property tax appeal workshops before the deadline to appeal on July 10.

Similar workshops have been overwhelmed with residents as many plan to appeal following widespread steep increases to property taxes. One Jackson County resident told KSHB 41 taxes on her home increased by 950%.

Representatives with the Board of Equalization and Assessment Department will hold workshops on July 1, 5 and 10. They will answer questions about the appeal process.

Real estate professionals will also be at the workshops, helping with property comparables and property tax appeal preparation.

  • First workshop: 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at MCC-Blue River (20301 East 78 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64057)
  • Second workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at MCC-Longview (500 Southwest Longview Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri, 64081)
  • Third workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at MCC-Penn Valley (3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111)

