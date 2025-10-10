Jackson County Legislature Chairman McGee will not seek interim executive position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee announced Friday he won’t seek the interim County Executive position.

Earlier this week, McGee was one of 13 people who submitted applications to be considered for the interim Jackson County Executive position.

The position is open after voters successfully recalled former Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. in a special recall election on Sept. 30 .

On Wednesday, former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes was sworn in as a temporary County Executive , a position she’ll hold for 30 days while the legislature works to appoint an interim executive.

The interim executive would then fill out the remainder of White’s term through the end of 2026.

“Although I believe I am fully qualified for the role, public service must always begin and end with putting people first,” McGee said Friday. “I heard clearly that many residents prefer someone from outside the Legislature to take on this position. I respect that view and remain committed to serving where I can make the greatest impact.”

Legislators are in the process of holding listening sessions with Jackson County residents ahead of making their selection for interim county executive within the next few weeks.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa attended one of those listening sessions on Wednesday night and filed a report you can watch in the video player below.

Jackson County Legislature preps for interim executive applicants at listening session

