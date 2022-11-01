Jackson County Legislature to decide if fund will support families seeking out-of-state abortions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature will decide whether to establish a Reproductive Equity Fund that would cover the cost of transportation, housing and childcare for women and families seeking abortions outside the state of Missouri.

On Tuesday morning, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced his plan to allocate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Reproductive Equity fund.

If approved, the funding would not cover the cost of abortions. In addition to assisting families traveling out of state to receive an abortion, the fund would also support organizations providing lactation and postpartum support, doulas and other forms of reproductive healthcare.

“As elected leaders, it is our responsibility to take action when our community is in danger and it is clear that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has created a major health crisis in Jackson County,” White said in a written statement. “The Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund will provide support for women of all ages and circumstances, including victims of rape and incest who are now legally forbidden from terminating the pregnancy of their assailant.”

All abortions in the state of Missouri were banned , aside from medical emergencies, due to a trigger law that went into effect after Roe v Wade was overturned over the summer.

“Some politicians may try and tell you that this is not an issue for local government. I could not disagree more,” White said. “It is extremely important that we all, especially those of us elected to serve our communities, step up and do everything we can to provide the support necessary, while also working to ensure that reproductive health services are once again legal, safe, accessible and affordable in Jackson County.”

White says that his plan is similar to a reproductive fund established in St. Louis City earlier this year.