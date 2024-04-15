Jackson County networks restored after ransomware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All Jackson County networks have been restored after a ransomware attack interrupted systems nearly two weeks ago.

The attack, which the county said was carried out by a Russian group, disabled the county's tax payments, online property, marriage license and inmate search systems.

“The scale of the attack was massive, making the rapid recovery a remarkable achievement by our IT team," Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a press release. “Their expertise and relentless hard work have minimized disruption and exemplified resilience in the face of such challenges.”

The ransomware attack happened after a corrections employee clicked on a phishing email.

As a result, the county's assessment, collection and recorder of deeds departments have been closed since the attack.

Those departments will be re-opened in various capacities beginning Tuesday, April 15.

“This soft launch is a testament to our commitment to serving the community's needs with innovation and dedication,” County Administrator Troy Schulte said in a news release. “The swift recovery not only demonstrates our ability to overcome significant adversities but also ensures continued excellence in service.”

The assessment department will be open by appointment only. Residents who had appointments before the attack will be prioritized and rescheduled.

Residents needing access to the collections department can use online payment options through the myJacksonCounty portal to avoid wait times.

New weekend hours will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20, and every Saturday in May.

Finally, the recorder of deeds department will offer property records and marriage license applications online.

"For the foreseeable future, residents are urged to refrain from in-person visits unless absolutely necessary and to take advantage of our secure online services," the county stated in a press release. "The County deeply appreciates the community's understanding and patience during this challenging period."

