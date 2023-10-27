Jackson County polling location leaves Union Station, moves to East Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nov. 7 is Election Day, and early voting has already started in Jackson County. The Kansas City Board of Elections has moved locations within Jackson County.

It used to be at Union Station in downtown Kansas City for 12 years – it’s now located at 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Kansas City.

Director of Elections Shawn Kieffer said the lease ended, so they had to make the move.

“We wanted to be more centrally located so we’d get access to our polls quicker on Election Day," he said.

Some voters are still warming up to the new location.

“This is a little bit far out and not that visible," voter Alex Crosby said.

Other voters are enjoying the new spot.

“Once you know where it is, it’s new to everybody," voter Katie Steward said. "Once you find it, it’s a lot easier to get out than it was at Union Station.”

Crosby said even though this year is not a presidential election, every election cycle matters.

“It’s democracy, right? You know it’s your voice, and I think everyone should have the information needed to go out and vote," he said.

Kieffer said this will be the new address for a few years, but they're still trying to find their 'forever home.'

He also said Jackson County residents can choose two different ways to vote once they get there.

You can use a paper ballot or an express vote machine – and the election judges will walk you through it all.