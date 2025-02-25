Jackson County prosecutor declines to file charges against Blue Springs’ Bobby Hawk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson’s office says the statute of limitations prevents them from filing any charges against former pastor and Blue Springs School District board member Bobby Hawk.

Early last summer, a woman came out with allegations that she had been groomed by Hawk when she was 12 years old. Following her allegations, Hawk stepped down as president of the Blue Springs School District Board of Education.

Days later, Hawk stepped down as pastor at Epic Church KC as police in Blue Springs confirmed they had opened an investigation into Hawk.

Later in the summer, KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute reported on the stories of several additional women who came forward with similar allegations.

In a statement Tuesday, Johnson's office cited the statute of limitations as preventing them from filing any charges.

"We carefully reviewed all evidence and allegations involving Hawk which dated back to the late 1990s," the prosecutor's office said. "After that review, prosecutors determined that the statute of limitations precluded the filing of any charges that could have been pursued."

A spokesperson said the prosecutor's office stands ready to review any new evidence or allegations.

The Independence Examiner first reported news that no charges would be filed.

