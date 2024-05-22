Jackson County prosecutor to seek death penalty in case of accused double murderer Larry Acree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker will seek the death penalty in the case of accused double murderer Larry Acree, her office announced Wednesday.

Acree is charged in the deaths of Independence Ofc. Cody Allen and Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack.

The shooting occurred the afternoon of Feb. 29 after Acree opened fire on Mack and another civil process server as they were serving a Notice to Vacate in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith and Bundschu roads.

The property had been sold at an auction due to non-payment of delinquent taxes.

As they entered the home, Acree shot at Mack and the other civil process server.

Allen was among the officers who responded to the shooting call when Acree opened fire on police.

Acree shot and killed Allen and injured at least one other Independence officer.

"Today's notice states the supporting criminal aggravating circumstances that the state will prove in seeking the death penalty in this case," Peters Baker said in a statement. "Despite the high public interest in this matter, we will not make further public comment while this case is pending."

The last time the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office sought the death penalty was in 2015 for the case of Brandon Howell.

Howell was convicted for killing five people in Kansas City, Missouri, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

