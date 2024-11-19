Jackson County seniors encouraged to apply for property tax freeze by Jan. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County seniors age 62 and older are encouraged to sign up for property tax freezes by Jan. 1, 2025.

The Jackson County Legislature authorized the property tax freeze in August 2023 and re-authorized it this summer after Missouri legislators tweaked the bill.

A county spokesperson said the county has received 19,000 applications since they started accepting them in March.

Of those, over 15,500 and counting have already been processed.

The county plans to begin notifying taxpayers with approval notices sometime in December.

Eligible taxpayers whose applications are processed before Jan. 1 will have their base property tax rate set at 2024 levels. Those who wait until after Jan. 1 will have their base property tax rate set at 2025 levels.

The 2025 levels won’t be decided until several months into the year.

