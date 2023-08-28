Jackson County Sports Complex Authority: 'We are all waiting'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature and Jackson County Sports Complex Authority made it clear in Monday’s committee meeting the two want the Royals to stay in Jackson County.

One of the team's final two sites for consideration is the East Village.

Kansas City Royals Renderings of what a new ballpark would look like at the potential East Village site.

“I mean, it’s their prerogative, it’s their right to do their due diligence, so I don’t think that’s an issue,” said Jim Rowland, executive director for the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority. "But I think it is somewhat silly to suggest that no one is waiting on us. Clearly, we are all waiting.”

The Royals' current lease keeps the team at the Truman Sports Complex until 2031.

“It’s a 50-year partnership that has been beneficial and fantastic for our community. We’ve been through the ups and the downs, and we anxiously await,” Rowland said after a closed session meeting with county legislators.

During a brief public presentation, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority said the lease negotiation timeline wasn't a concern. But with an anticipated late September site announcement, getting a lease agreement inked by January for an April ballot item is tight.

When KSHB 41's Abby Dodge asked why there is a push for a ballot item in April 2024, Rowland said any movement forward is driven by the Royals. He also said there is “nothing absolute about April.”

Also of note at Monday’s meeting, the county assigned a resolution to the budget committee that would hire an external law firm to oversee contracts with the Chiefs and Royals to help with upcoming agreement negotiations.

