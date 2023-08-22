Watch Now
VIDEO, PHOTOS | Kansas City Royals release renderings for 2 possible sites for new ballpark district

The Kansas City Royals released a video rendering showing two proposed sites for a new ballpark village. This video shows the location in the East Village of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Royals ballpark district renderings
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 16:18:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Royals expected to decided where the team's new ballpark will be by the end of September, the team released renderings for the two sites it's considering.

The team is considering two sites for the ballpark district — East Village near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and a site in North Kansas City.

Renderings released by team representatives revealed some of the amenities that will surround the ballpark district.

The East Village location includes the new Royals ballpark surrounded by multiple locations for corporate offices, a hotel, event plaza and residential towers.

It would also include a retail spaced dubbed Cherry Street Retail where fans will have access to food and beverage and a 10th Street Gateway Park.

It would be 27 acres, dense and commercially focused, the Royals said Tuesday.

The North Kansas City site also includes a new Royals ballpark surrounded by corporate offices, hotels, residential and retail spaces.

Notably, the ballpark district includes space for tailgating, a performance venue, parking space and access to Central Park in North Kansas City.

NKC would incorporate more residential tangential to the entertainment district.

The capacity for the stadium would be 38,000 with 34,500-35,000 fixed seats and an additional 3,500 standing room only.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

