Jackson County, St. Louis County leaders issue statements ahead of Saturday’s planned protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The leaders of the two largest counties in Missouri issued a joint statement Friday ahead of planned protests on Saturday.

Jackson County Executive Frank White and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued the statement early Friday afternoon.

“With demonstrations expected this weekend, we urge all participants to remain peaceful, respectful and focused on the values that bring people together,” the two leaders said in the statement. “Protest is a powerful expression of democracy, but violence, destruction and intimidation have no place in that conversation and only undermines the purpose of peaceful protest.”

Several protests are scheduled across the Kansas City area on Saturday as part of a “No Kings” banner.

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe issued an executive order that placed the state’s National Guard on standby as a precaution ahead of Saturday’s protests.

The announcement drew support from Missouri’s Attorney General and other leaders, but local leaders were less enthusiastic.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the activation could undermine the efforts of local law enforcement.

In the joint statement, White and Page sided with local leadership.

“We are also aware that the Governor has placed the Missouri National Guard on standby,” the pair wrote. “While we understand the desire to be prepared, we believe that community-centered approaches grounded in de-escalation, transparency and mutual respect are the most effective way to ensure public safety and uphold constitutional rights.”

