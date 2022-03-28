Jayhawk fans celebrate men's basketball team's Elite Eight win

Crimson and blue flooded downtown Lawrence on Sunday.

“It’s safe, everyone is having a great time — from the cops to the kids, families — I mean all around, everyone is just having an amazing time,” said Ehab Chahine, a Jayhawk fan celebrating on Massachusetts Street Sunday.

Fans filled the streets, dancing, singing, cheering and chanting "Rock Chalk Jayhawk" as they celebrated KU's Elite Eight win.

“I love the students here, the community here, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about the fans, it’s all about the community here,” said Noah Ginsberg, KU fan.

Going into the first half down 6 points, fans said this win was stressful as they watched from the edge of their seats.

"I had to walk away on the first half. I was a little too stressed. My blood pressure was probably pretty high,” said fan Tami Loecker.

But as loyal fans, they never gave up hope.

“It was at halftime and I was telling all these guys, we were at Harbor Lights, and I was like, 'Down 6? That’s the perfect spot. Miami is going to be getting nervous because they were up six, they can taste it, and KU is in the perfect spot,'” said Tor Fornelli, Jayhawk fan.

In the end, after the Jayhawks took home the win, fans were reminded why they love this team.

“It reminded me in 2008 when we beat North Carolina to get to the Final Four. In the daytime, all the students running down the street, I was one of those students, and it felt like it came full circle,” said Joseph Toubua, KU alumni.

Now that the men's basketball team is on the way to the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana, fans in Lawrence have a few words for their beloved team's opponents.

“A lot of Blue Blood out at this Final Four [and] we're out for blood. Let's go, KU,” Fornelli said.

