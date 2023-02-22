Watch Now
Johnson County jury finds man guilty in 2019 Overland Park murder

Ben Workman, 17, was shot and killed at an Overland Park apartment complex late Wednesday, police say.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a man guilty Tuesday in the 2019 murder of a teenager in Overland Park.

Raymond Cherry, 28, of Olathe, was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of firearm possession by a felon.

The victim — Ben Workman, 17 — was shot and killed Jan. 23, 2019, outside his Overland Park apartment.

Workman's mother, Amy Workman, told KSHB 41 News that her son lived in the apartment for a few weeks before his murder and said he was a "beautiful young man" with a "wonderful heart."

Cherry is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on April 6.

Two other people have been charged in connection with Workman's death.

Alan Hicks, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Juriah Jones, 21, a juvenile at the time of the murder, will stand trial as an adult on a first-degree murder charge.

Hicks and Jones are due back in court March 8 for scheduling conferences.

