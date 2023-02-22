Johnson County jury finds man guilty in 2019 Overland Park murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a man guilty Tuesday in the 2019 murder of a teenager in Overland Park.

Raymond Cherry, 28, of Olathe, was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of firearm possession by a felon.

The victim — Ben Workman, 17 — was shot and killed Jan. 23, 2019, outside his Overland Park apartment.

Workman's mother, Amy Workman, told KSHB 41 News that her son lived in the apartment for a few weeks before his murder and said he was a "beautiful young man" with a "wonderful heart."

Cherry is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on April 6.

Two other people have been charged in connection with Workman's death.

Alan Hicks, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Juriah Jones, 21, a juvenile at the time of the murder, will stand trial as an adult on a first-degree murder charge.

Hicks and Jones are due back in court March 8 for scheduling conferences.