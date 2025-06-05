Watch Now
Johnson County plans to reconnect historic roads around Panasonic site as development expands in De Soto

Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Johnson County developed a plan to reopen roads that have been closed for decades around the Astra Enterprise Park, where Panasonic is building its new facility.

The Johnson County Transportation Connection Plan aims to reconnect roads that were closed off when the Sunflower Plant opened in 1941, creating new access points around the 9,000-acre development area.

"Now that that plant is being reclaimed and repurposed for development, we are looking at a transportation study that seeks to reconnect that Astra enterprise park," said Brian Pietig, Johnson County Engineer.

The massive Panasonic facility, which is scheduled to have its grand opening on July 14, occupies only about 3 percent of the total Astra Enterprise Park. County officials see the battery plant as just the beginning of development in the area.

"Panasonic being the key that is the catalyst for starting development in that area. Our thought is that we will then see spin off developments of commercial, residential, industrial," Pietig said.

Rather than creating entirely new roads, the county's plan focuses on reopening existing routes that have been inaccessible for decades.

The transportation study extends beyond just the immediate area around Panasonic, but to surrounding cities like Gardner, Olathe, and Edgerton.

"As this traffic is developed in the Astra enterprise Park, what type of effects does it have on that bigger surrounding area?" Pietig said.

De Soto residents welcome the potential for improved connectivity in their community of about 6,500 people.

"I think it would just filter a little more traffic a different route," said Randy Sammons, De Soto resident.

"It would be easier to have a couple more ways to get to and from the city," said Brayden Gage, who visits De Soto.

County officials say that this plan serves as a blueprint for future development rather than an immediate construction project.

"This would be the plan so that when development occurs, we have the opportunity, and folks know what the thoughts are and how the road infrastructure will look," Pietig said.

Residents interested in learning more about the Johnson County Transportation Connection Plan can attend an open house on June 11 at De Soto's Community Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

