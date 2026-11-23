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A Jackson County Circuit Court judge sentenced serial killer Fredrick Scott to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty in four murders.

In September , a Jackson County jury found Scott guilty of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of John Palmer, Michael Darby, Karen Marmeyer and Steven Gibbons between 2016 and 2017.

Scott had also been charged in the deaths of David Lenox and Timothy Rice. The jury found him not guilty of their deaths.

Watch previous coverage: Formal sentencing for Fredrick Scott set for November

Formal sentencing for Fredrick Scott set for November

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute was in the courtroom Monday when the judge announced his ruling.

The judge set the sentences to run concurrently. As part of Monday's hearing, attorneys representing Scott filed a motion for appeal. The motion was not ruled on.

This is a developing story and may be updated.