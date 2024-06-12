Judge to decide if minor accused of killing 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman will be tried as adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge will decide in October if a minor accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman will stand trial as an adult.

The minor is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges in the death of Freeman.

The minor's name hasn't been released because they're under the age of 18.

During a detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered the minor to remain in custody during future court proceedings.

The judge also set an Oct. 10 certification hearing to decide if the minor should be tried as an adult.

Freeman was shot and killed April 10 at a home in the 3300 block of Flora Avenue.

