‘Just another day’: Westwood, Kansas, man celebrates 105th birthday

WESTWOOD, Kan. — Kenneth Tebow believes in living life to the fullest.

He spent his 105th birthday celebration shaking hands, snapping pictures and sharing laughs.

Westwood, Kansas, man celebrates 105th birthday

I was there Sunday as friends, family and neighbors gathered at his Westwood home to commemorate the milestone with an ice cream social.

He said he knew his family had planned a gathering, but he was surprised by all the pomp and circumstance.

“Take these things as you can, and it’s no problem,” Tebow said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41 Kenneth Tebow celebrated 105 years on Sunday, July 13.

Tebow said an active lifestyle is his secret to living a long life; daily walks and time outside are a must. But other than that, he said he doesn’t do anything special.

“People can’t believe it,” Tebow said.

To him, age is just a number — literally.

“I tell them it’s no big deal … just another day,” he said. “But they don’t seem to see it that way.”

Tebow, a World War II veteran, began his service as a “bandsman.”

“I played trumpet in the band. But when the fighting got severe … instruments were cased, and we picked up a rifle and went about our business,” he said.

He recalled the joy of playing dances for the townspeople when his time fighting was over.

Back at home, Tebow taught music for decades and served as the music director at his church.

While he doesn’t play the trumpet, violin or sing anymore, referring to himself as a “sideliner,” he said he always enjoyed music and the students he taught.

In fact, music was so important to his life, it’s part of the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

“Things that I taught that would be lifelong things, learning for people because music is a lifelong thing,” Tebow said. “Usually, you can’t continue to perform as you age, but you do the best you can.”

Reflecting on his life and reaching his goal of making it to 105, Tebow said he has his sights set on reaching 110 or 111.

And when I told him he has competition in Raytown, another veteran recently turned 106, he said he’s taking it day by day.

“Well, I’m still working on it,” Tebow joked.

