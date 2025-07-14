Raytown WWII veteran shares century of wisdom at 106

SHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Raytown man is proving that age is just a number as he approaches his 107th birthday with a lifetime of stories and wisdom to share.

Woodrow Webb, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, still maintains an active lifestyle and continues to inspire those around him with his longevity and positive outlook.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Woodrow Webb, 106, of Raytown, Mo.

"Well, I guess the blessing of the good Lord," Webb said when asked why he doesn't feel his age. "He's leaving me here for some reason. I don't know what."

During World War II, a heart murmur kept Webb serving stateside in the Army as a technical sergeant. While stationed in Oregon, Washington and California, he put sewing skills learned from his mother and aunt to good use.

"The poor soldiers. They come through and they pull their uniform new uniform... They were one big wrinkle from head to toe," said Webb. "I was getting the patches from the stripes and emblems for their street uniform and sewing them on the coats. And then my buddy, he would do the pressing. When they come out shining. And wasn't long until two or three of the other barracks were doing the same thing."

When asked about his greatest accomplishment in life, Webb doesn't hesitate.

"Well, I think it's when I married my wife," Webb said.

His wife, Mary, was a Kansas City Public Schools teacher. They were married for 30 years until she passed away in 1979 from cancer. Webb never remarried but remained devoted to his family, including three daughters and multiple generations of grandchildren.

"Yeah, I've got great grandchildren. So you might say I'm getting older," Webb said. "I enjoy them every day. They're not here around me. But I know where they are."

Webb's sewing talents extended beyond his military service. He sewed wedding dresses for two of his daughters and created handmade quilts, including one that's now 40 years old. After the war, Webb returned to work at Penney's Department Store at 31st and Troost, where he even met J.C. Penney himself.

While Webb has dedicated his life to family, friends and work throughout the years, his advice for longevity is deeply personal.

"I think we cling to the good Lord and ask for guidance and lead us on... is the biggest thing that I can name," Webb said.

Webb turns 107 this November.