Kansas bill would convey Shawnee Indian Mission land in Fairway to Shawnee tribe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs has scheduled a hearing next week that could decide the fate of a long-running dispute over who should control the historic Shawnee Indian Mission site in Fairway.

House Bill 2208 was introduced in the committee in January 2023 but stalled there for the remainder of the session.

The bill will come up for committee discussion at a hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the Kansas Capitol.

At issue is who should control the land of the site. Currently, the state of Kansas owns the land. The legislation proposes conveying the land to one of three Shawnee Tribes based in Oklahoma.

Fairway and the Shawnee tribe have gone back and forth in recent years over who best can preserve the site, which is the only National Historic Landmark in Johnson County and a Kansas State Historic Site.

On Friday, the City of Fairway sent a “special announcement” regarding next week’s hearing.

Fairway has maintained its opposition to convey the land to the tribe during course of the debate. In Friday’s e-mail, the city cited concerns on if the tribe would continue to make the site’s history available to the public, what the tribe might do with the land in the future, and a lack of “fact-based educational opportunities for future generations.”

“If the Kansas Legislature gives the site away, they are giving away educational opportunities for generations to come,” Fairway wrote in the letter. “The consequences of a potential conveyance of the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site and National Historic Landmark would be immediate and likely everlasting.”

