KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor/I-Team reporter Sarah Plake continues to cover issues at Bishop Miege High School and the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Send Sarah an email .

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KSHB 41 has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) launched an investigation into Phil Baniewicz, the ousted former president of Bishop Miege High School who was also under investigation by the Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

Watch: Kansas Bureau of Investigation launches probe into Phil Baniewicz, ousted Catholic school administrator

Kansas Bureau of Investigation launches probe into Phil Baniewicz, ousted Catholic school administrator

The Archdiocese and the KBI confirmed the investigation in communications received by at least two former students, which were shared with KSHB 41.

In an email to one former student, an Archdiocese employee said it is "aware of, and are fully cooperating with, an ongoing investigation with the KBI" in reference to Baniewicz.

That woman, Parker Valdez, said she has not heard directly from the KBI yet.

However, another woman, Taylor Kelsey, said she received a phone call and voicemail directly from the KBI informing her of its investigation into Baniewicz.

"The KBI does not release the names of persons under criminal investigation that have not yet been arrested or charged with a crime," Melissa Underwood, KBI spokesperson, said in an email. "If a current case progresses to an arrest or charges, the KBI (or prosecutor) can name the suspect at that time."

The Archdiocese spokesperson, Marissa Easter, told KSHB 41 to refer to the KBI with any questions involving "any ongoing civil investigation involving specific individuals."

"As always, the archdiocese will cooperate fully with law enforcement," Easter said.

When the investigation was launched, who is involved, and the nature of the investigation are all unclear.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas banned Baniewicz from working there after a year-long probe uncovered more than a dozen allegations of inappropriate behavior spanning his career back into the 1980s.

When Baniewicz was hired on as Miege's president in summer 2023, KSHB 41's Sarah Plake discovered Baniewicz was named in a civil lawsuit, accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in the 80s at a Catholic parish in Arizona.

Bishop Miege leadership knew about the lawsuit, which was settled before going to trial, and the allegations but hired Baniewicz anyway, saying he was fully vetted.

After multiple graduates of Maur Hill Mount Academy, the Catholic high school where Baniewicz worked before Miege, came forward with allegations of boundary-blurring, inappropriate interactions with Baniewicz, the Archdiocese put him on leave and launched an investigation.

Valdez and Kelsey have been vocal about their experiences at Maur Hill. Both were interviewed as part of the Archdiocese's investigation.

Miege alumni and families had also voiced their concerns about his past and his ability to safely lead their children.

Baniewicz was restricted from all ministry and subsequently fired from Miege in August 2025. It spurred more calls for improvement and transparency within the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocesan investigation dragged on for a year and concluded in August 2026, culminating in a ban from "ecclesiastical employment."

Nothing prevents Baniewicz from working at a different diocese.

Baniewicz's name was recently removed from the baseball field at Maur Hill, where he was also the baseball coach for several years.