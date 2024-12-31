Kansas Citians shared their resolutions for 2025: Family time, getting healthy, saving money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some families in Kansas City rang in 2025 ahead of the midnight hour through celebrations like Wonderscope Children’s Museum’s, ‘Wonder Eve.’

It was an early start to the celebrations and New Year’s resolutions, but that wasn’t the only cause for celebration for some.

“We're getting married in September,” Kalimah Brown said.

Brown and her fiancee, Michael Ross, are looking forward to 2025 as the year they tie the knot.

It also means a year of saving and planning for the couple.

For many families at 'Wonder Eve,' their New Year’s resolutions ranged from being healthy, more family time and paying attention to their spending and saving.

“We are always watching how to save money, so not anything specific, but just keep being mindful of what we spend money on,” Katie Bartlett said.

It’s advice money coaches like Sarah Nicole Nadler said everyone can benefit from.

“One thing we should think about, especially before the end of the new year is are there places where I could spend a little bit of money now and take a tax cut and then be able to use my tax refund to pay off my credit cards," Nadler said.

She also said to set a budget, which is something Brown and Ross already started.

“We didn't know it was that much until we actually broke it down,” Brown said. “I think gathering a budget helps, and just kind of being realistic with yourself helps as well. Keeping a journal, keeping a calendar helps, too.”

The couple said even with a new year, they have a plan to keep celebrating things that matter most.

“Coming closer together as a family, we’re big on family,” Michael Ross said.