Kansas Citians spend Saturday morning navigating power outages, storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sounds of chainsaws and utility workers joined the usual sounds of a July Saturday this morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., utility crews had worked to reduce the number of customers without power to less than 100,000. At the height of the storm late Friday afternoon, nearly 200,000 customers were without power.

Evergy, the area’s largest utility provider, reported 85,000 customers still without power Saturday morning. The Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County reported 11,250 customers without power. An additional 1,500 customers remained without power in Independence.

Tree crews begin process of picking up debris left behind from yesterday’s storm: pic.twitter.com/iEB8RzLXX8 — Rae Daniel (@RaeDanielTV) July 15, 2023

Areas hit the hardest included parts of Kansas City, Kansas, parts of Johnson County within the Interstate 435 loop, parts of Kansas City, Missouri, within the I-435 loop and parts of Independence north of Interstate 70 between I-435 and 291 Highway.

Several cities had established storm debris options for residents. Additional information is available on KSHB.com.

