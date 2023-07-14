WATCH LIVE: Kansas-side counties of Kansas City area in severe thunderstorm warning

WATCH LIVE (CLICK HERE)

UPDATE 3:17 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Miami County has now been issued until 4:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Olathe KS, Lenexa KS and Leavenworth KS until 4:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YKhuZ56Jgx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m. | Parts of Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Bonner Springs KS, De Soto KS and Tonganoxie KS until 3:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/jenjzNR2Ou — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 14, 2023

Update| A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Douglas and Jefferson counties in Kansas.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson said the warning will be in effect until 3 p.m.

Wilson says a rotation was located near Grantville and the storm is moving east at 40 MPH.

Tornado Warning for S. Jefferson & N. Douglas County. Rotation located near Grantville with storm moving East at 40 mph. Take Shelter. @KSHB41 #41Weather pic.twitter.com/NHDtjxNnqo — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) July 14, 2023

Original story | The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Also included is a large swath of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, including the cities of Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan in Kansas and St. Joseph and Sedalia in Missouri.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson has been watching a thunderstorm that's formed out ahead of the main line of storms.

I'm watching this severe storm north of Manhattan as it heads towards Douglas & Jefferson Counties. The atmosphere is set up to keep storms firing today meaning this could hold together and impact KC as well before dying out. @KSHB41 #41Weather pic.twitter.com/FRPms5rppp — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) July 14, 2023

