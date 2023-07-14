Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Kansas-side counties of Kansas City area in severe thunderstorm warning

Douglas County tornado warning.
KSHB 41 staff
Storm clouds in Lawrence
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 16:15:47-04

WATCH LIVE (CLICK HERE)

UPDATE 3:17 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Miami County has now been issued until 4:00 p.m.

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m. | Parts of Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas are under a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:15 p.m.

Update| A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Douglas and Jefferson counties in Kansas.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson said the warning will be in effect until 3 p.m.

Wilson says a rotation was located near Grantville and the storm is moving east at 40 MPH.

Original story | The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Also included is a large swath of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, including the cities of Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan in Kansas and St. Joseph and Sedalia in Missouri.

WEATHER BLOG | KSHB's Mike Nicco details timing of Friday's storms

RELATED | KSHB 41 Weather Radar

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson has been watching a thunderstorm that's formed out ahead of the main line of storms.

Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.

