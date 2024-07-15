Kansas Citians weigh in on heated political landscape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, local political leaders ask for calm amid overheated political campaigns.

Area residents say they see the social media posts and television ads from political leaders condemning the content of current campaigns.

“I think some people need to chill out that are saying chill out,” said Steve Warell of Lee's Summit.

Some aren’t sold political campaigns will pull back their pointed messaging this summer.

Some said neutrality, or anything close to it, would require new occupants of national and state offices.

“I think they should all go,” said Patty Moreland, an area resident.

Moreland added the age of current members of congress isn’t encouraging.

A 2023 Pew Research study said most Americans feel negative emotions when thinking about politics, with 65% exhausted and only four percent excited.

Steve Warrell walks his dog Fry every day to take a break. He thinks more people should find a way to take a break from politics.

“The only way to cool down is to change the subject,” Warrell said.