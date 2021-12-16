Wind storm closes schools, prompts cleanup Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 7:45 a.m. | Garfield Elementary and J.A. Rogers Elementary are closed in the Kansas City, Missouri, school district due to power outages.

7:30 a.m. | Norfleet Elementary and Little Blue Elementary in Raytown are closed Thursday due to power outages.

There will also be no elementary virtual school.

ORIGINAL STORY | People across the plains states and Midwest are cleaning up Thursday after a massive wind storm wreaked havoc on Wednesday.

Wind gusts were recorded as high as 100 miles per hour and were commonly between 60 and 70 miles per hour.

The strength of the gusts was enough to snap trees in half, damages roofs and send debris flying.

As of 6 a.m. more than 75,000 Evergy customers, 2,200 BPU customers and 200 IPU customers were still without power.

Evergy said repairs could take a long time since outages are so widespread, and customers should be patient.

Classes were canceled for Blue Valley High School students because the building was left without power. That's the only school in the district where classes won't happen Thursday.

Students and Parents- check your emails in regards to school being canceled at BVHS due to a power outage. This ONLY impacts our building. Those BVH students in CAPS programs are expected to attend their programs today. Finals start tomorrow! Use today wisely!! — Blue Valley High School (@bvhs_tigers) December 16, 2021

However, classes were canceled for the entire Tonganoxie school district.

The Morse Early Childhood Center in Kansas City, Kansas, was also without power. Those students will go to Argentine Middle School Thursday.

Last night’s storms have knocked out power to Morse Early Childhood Center. Those students are asked to go to Argentine Middle School at normal class time, where staff will greet you. Families we will keep you updated as we work with crews to get the issue resolved. pic.twitter.com/nWvgycH035 — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) December 16, 2021

Those in Eastern Kansas and Missouri will also notice a layer of dirt over everything outside due to the dust storm that followed the thunderstorms. Drought-stricken Kansas farmland is the cause of the dust.

Expect long lines at the car wash.

Winds were high enough Wednesday evening that the traffic control tower at the Kansas City International Airport was evacuated and all flights were diverted.

The airport was back to normal operation after a short period of time and all flights appear to be on time for Thursday.

If you encounter downed power lines that crews have not reached yet, do not go near the lines. Do not remove any tree debris that might be entangled in lines. Call the fire department of your power company for assistance.