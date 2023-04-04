Kansas City-area doctor gives tips to stay safe during, after storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of potentially dangerous storms in the Midwest, the University of Kansas Health System discussed ways Kansas Citians can stay safe during and after dangerous weather.

Dr. Bryan Beaver is the emergency department physician and EMS and disaster medicine fellowship program director at the KU Health System.

Beaver walked through the most common injuries doctors see after a storm which include scrapes, lacerations and sometimes head trauma.

Beaver offered easy-to-follow advice.

“If you do have to walk out through ruble, you want to make sure you are keeping your feet as safe as you possibly can,” Beaver said. “Protecting yourself overhead if you are on the ground level of your house, in a central location, potentially bringing a mattress to put over you to protect from any falling debris.”

Beaver also mentioned advice for those living with medical conditions.

He advises people to create a plan for their devices in case they lose power and to have a cooler with ice on hand for any medications that need to stay chilled.

“Also know where you are going to go after a storm should your house be damaged or not have power and understand that cell phones might not work if cell phone towers have been taken out,” Beaver said. “Knowing how you are going to get a hold of friend and family.”

