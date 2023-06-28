Watch Now
Kansas City-area expert offers tips to prevent child death, injury in hot cars

Officials are reminding parents to not leave their children inside hot cars as the Kansas City area deals with a combination of extreme heat and poor air quality after one toddler was rushed to the hospital afte rbeing left in a hot car for two hours. Story by KSHB 41 reporter Bryant Maddrick.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are reminding parents to not leave their children inside hot cars as the Kansas City area deals with a combination of extreme heat and poor air quality.

A 22-month-old toddler is listed in critical condition after being left inside a car on Monday. Police say the boy was inside the parked car for 2.5 hours.

The car was parked at Lenexa Baptist Church. Executive pastor Jim Fruth declined to elaborate on the situation because of an ongoing police investigation.

However, Fruth said his entire church was praying for the toddler's recovery as well as his family.

The American Red Cross offered some tips to prevent heat illness.

JoAnn Woody, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri, said heat can impact children in minutes.

“They don’t sweat as easily. Their systems just aren’t designed yet," Woody said. "They’re not mature enough yet to really help their body regulate temperature."

Parent Jessica Frazee said she was shaken by news of the toddler in Lenexa.

“I think we get too busy," Frazee said. "I think if we slow down a little bit in life it, would help."

