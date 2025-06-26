Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area included in flood watch Thursday night, Friday morning

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
1.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The threat of heavy rains Thursday night into Friday morning could lead to areas of flooding.

The Kansas City area is included in a flood watch from 5 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

The watch also includes portions of northwest Missouri, which have seen several inches of rain from thunderstorms earlier this week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk!