Kansas City area included in flood watch Thursday night, Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The threat of heavy rains Thursday night into Friday morning could lead to areas of flooding.
The Kansas City area is included in a flood watch from 5 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
The watch also includes portions of northwest Missouri, which have seen several inches of rain from thunderstorms earlier this week.
Look a the beautiful skies in NW Missouri!— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 25, 2025
The storms in Nodaway County have dumped 3-7" in the last couple of days but also produced this awesome looking shelf cloud.
[Heater Doyle & Annie Townsend] #mowx pic.twitter.com/bL8it15UO8