Kansas City area included in flood watch Thursday night, Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The threat of heavy rains Thursday night into Friday morning could lead to areas of flooding.

The Kansas City area is included in a flood watch from 5 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The watch also includes portions of northwest Missouri, which have seen several inches of rain from thunderstorms earlier this week.