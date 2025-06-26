KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Flooding, strong winds main threats tonight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday bloggers,

We are tracking a good chance of thunderstorms for all locations tonight. Some locations really need rain. Some locations really do NOT need the rain.

During the last week, 3"-8" of rain occurred in northwest Missouri where the really did need the rain. .10"-1" of rain occurred in Kansas City along and west of Interstate 35.

If you live east of I-35 and especially south of Interstate 70, you really need the rain as rainfall has been under an 1" for two weeks and the last seven days rainfall has been zippo. There are medians turning brown along with yards that are not using sprinklers. It takes 1"-1.50" of rain per week to keep the yard green. The best way to keep the yard green is to get the rain. Sprinklers don't even do the job.

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorm event tonight are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend.

Stay healthy