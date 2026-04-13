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LIVE UPDATES | Confrimed tornado warning issued for Franklin County until 8 pm

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KSHB 41 Weather
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is monitoring the potential for severe weather, as several Kansas City-area counties are included in a tornado watch through Monday night.

Make sure to stay weather aware.

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KSHB 41's Wes Peery is breaking down all of the watches and warnings as severe weather hits the Kansas City area in the video player below.

Check back for updates.

7:38 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner reports the confirmed tornado warning is moving from Ottawa to Stanton.

It was reported near W. 15th Street and S. Eisenhower Avenue and is moving east.

7:37 p.m. | KanDrive and KC Scout cameras are capturing the storm in Ottawa.

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7:33 p.m. | Residents of Ottawa are urged to take shelter and find their tornado safe place.

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7:23 p.m. | A confirmed tornado warning is in effect for Franklin County until 8 p.m.

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7 p.m. | A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern Franklin County. The warning is set to expire at 7:30 p.m.

6:55 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ottawa, Baldwin City and Wellsville until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises the storms could produce winds up to 60 mph and tennis ball-sized hail.

6:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says strong storms will try to move into the Kansas City metro in about an hour.

6:40 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Kansas City-area counties through 11 p.m. Monday.

The watch includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas, as well as Bates, Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes will move into the watch area.

The NWS advises the hail could be up to apple-sized.

Stay weather aware with the KSHB 41 team here.

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