LIVE UPDATES | Confrimed tornado warning issued for Franklin County until 8 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is monitoring the potential for severe weather, as several Kansas City-area counties are included in a tornado watch through Monday night.

Make sure to stay weather aware.

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KSHB 41's Wes Peery is breaking down all of the watches and warnings as severe weather hits the Kansas City area in the video player below.

Check back for updates.

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7:38 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner reports the confirmed tornado warning is moving from Ottawa to Stanton.

It was reported near W. 15th Street and S. Eisenhower Avenue and is moving east.

TORNADO WARNING.



If you are in Ottawa, KS to Stanton, KS you need to take your tornado precautions NOW! This is a confirmed Tornado Warning. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ccwcWIcXat — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) April 14, 2026

7:37 p.m. | KanDrive and KC Scout cameras are capturing the storm in Ottawa.

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KC Scout

7:33 p.m. | Residents of Ottawa are urged to take shelter and find their tornado safe place.

KSHB 41

7:23 p.m. | A confirmed tornado warning is in effect for Franklin County until 8 p.m.

KSHB 41

7 p.m. | A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern Franklin County. The warning is set to expire at 7:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Pomona KS, Quenemo KS and Centropolis KS until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/24liCmPTvF — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) April 13, 2026

6:55 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ottawa, Baldwin City and Wellsville until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises the storms could produce winds up to 60 mph and tennis ball-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ottawa KS, Baldwin City KS and Wellsville KS until 7:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain tennis ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/aPQyzJVt6K — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) April 13, 2026

6:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery says strong storms will try to move into the Kansas City metro in about an hour.

6:40pm--This is why we've been watching storms so closely southwest of Kansas City!



A tornado warning is in effect west of Ottawa, KS



These storms will try to get into the metro in about an hour #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/cJvPj3rwcH — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 13, 2026

6:40 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Kansas City-area counties through 11 p.m. Monday.

The watch includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas, as well as Bates, Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes will move into the watch area.

6:35pm--- A TORNADO WATCH including parts of the KC Metro is in effect until 11pm



Storms will move into this area capable of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.



Please be ready to act on warnings! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/4rTC4CpyBT — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 13, 2026

The NWS advises the hail could be up to apple-sized.

Stay weather aware with the KSHB 41 team here.

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